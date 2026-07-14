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New app to boost emergency security response

By Amos Murumba | Jul. 14, 2026
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BM Security is set to launch SmartPanics. [Courtesy]

Kenya's private security sector is embracing new technologies as demand grows for faster, more connected emergency response services. This has been seen with BM Security unveiling an innovation designed to give users instant access to professional assistance during emergencies.

The launch forms part of the company's broader strategy to integrate digital technology with traditional security services.

The new BM SmartPanics allows users to transform their smartphones into personal emergency response devices.

Through a single tap, the app connects directly to BM Security's 24-hour control room, enabling trained response teams to coordinate assistance during security, medical and fire emergencies.

Among the platform's key features are dedicated emergency buttons, real-time GPS location sharing and a journey monitoring function called ‘On My Way’.

The feature allows users to set an expected arrival time when travelling and automatically triggers an alert if they fail to reach their destination.

Another feature, ‘Here I Am’ enables users to instantly share their live location with trusted contacts or BM Security's monitoring centre.

The app also supports multimedia incident reporting through photos, videos and audio recordings, while SMS backup functionality ensures alerts can still be transmitted in areas with limited internet connectivity.

BM Security chief executive Michelle Morgan said the security industry is undergoing rapid transformation driven by technology and changing customer expectations.

“Security today is no longer just about physical presence. It is about intelligence, connectivity, speed and adaptability,” she said.

The company says the platform complements its existing integrated security ecosystem, which includes alarm monitoring, surveillance solutions, rapid response services and smart alarm packages designed for homes and businesses.

Founded in 1984, BM Security has spent more than four decades providing guarding and electronic security services across Kenya. The company says its latest investment reflects a shift towards proactive, technology-enabled protection that combines human expertise with intelligent monitoring systems.

The launch comes as businesses and households increasingly seek integrated security solutions capable of providing real-time monitoring and immediate response. Across the security industry, digital platforms, mobile connectivity and location-based technologies are becoming essential tools for improving public safety and emergency coordination.

With the introduction of BM SmartPanics, the company is positioning itself to meet this growing demand by making professional emergency support more accessible through everyday mobile devices.

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Related Topics

BM Security SmartPanics Emergency Response Mobile App
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