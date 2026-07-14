Pregnant after 35? Here’s what you need to know

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People kept reminding me of everything that could go wrong. Every conversation focused on risks rather than hope (Photo: Gemini)

Later-life pregnancy is becoming common as more women choose to start or grow their families after the age of 35.

But the outdated term “geriatric pregnancy” often fuels unnecessary fear. Today, healthcare professionals prefer the term advanced maternal age (AMA), recognising that while pregnancy later in life carries certain risks, modern prenatal care has made healthy pregnancies and births more achievable than ever.

For decades, age 35 was viewed as a reproductive turning point. That benchmark was established in the 1970s when the risk of chromosomal abnormalities began to outweigh the risks associated with amniocentesis.

Today, however, many women delay childbearing to pursue education, careers, financial stability, or wait for the right partner, making later-life pregnancies far more common than they once were.

Consultant obstetrician Dr Josephine Omwoyo says age should not automatically be viewed as a predictor of pregnancy complications.

“Women often panic the moment they hear they are pregnant after 35 because they associate it with danger. The truth is that many women in this age group have healthy pregnancies and healthy babies, especially with good prenatal care.”

Dr Omwoyo explains that fertility naturally declines with age because both the number and quality of a woman’s eggs reduce over time. This can make conception more difficult and slightly increase the chances of miscarriage.

“There is also a higher likelihood of conditions such as gestational diabetes, high blood pressure, pre-eclampsia, placenta-related complications and chromosomal abnormalities.

However, these risks do not mean complications are inevitable. They simply mean pregnancies require closer monitoring,” she explains.

For Faith Akinyi, now 39, becoming pregnant at 37 followed years of trying to conceive. Instead of receiving congratulations, she found herself constantly defending her decision to become a first-time mother.

“People kept reminding me of everything that could go wrong. Every conversation focused on risks rather than hope. It made me anxious before I had even attended my first clinic visit,” she recalls.

Throughout her pregnancy, doctors monitored her closely through regular scans and blood pressure checks. Although she developed gestational diabetes during her third trimester, it was successfully managed through diet, exercise and medication. She later delivered a healthy baby.

For Linda Ongoche, motherhood came unexpectedly at 42 after she believed her family was complete. “I had two teenage children and thought my childbearing years were over. When I missed my periods, I assumed I was entering menopause,” she says.

When a pregnancy test confirmed she was expecting, the news came as a complete surprise. “My husband and I were shocked. The first thing I did was Google all the possible risks and, honestly, I scared myself.”

Doctors classified her pregnancy as advanced maternal age and scheduled more frequent antenatal visits. Apart from mild hypertension, which was controlled with medication, her pregnancy progressed well and she delivered safely.

Medical experts say these experiences reflect an important reality. Age increases certain risks but does not determine pregnancy outcomes.

As women age, the risk of chromosomal conditions such as Down syndrome rises because older eggs are more likely to undergo abnormal cell division.

Older mothers are also more likely to develop pregnancy-related conditions, including gestational diabetes, high blood pressure and pre-eclampsia. Fortunately, advances in prenatal care have transformed how these pregnancies are managed.

Early antenatal care allows doctors to identify and manage complications before they become serious. Non-invasive prenatal testing (NIPT), available from around 10 weeks of pregnancy, can accurately screen for common chromosomal conditions using a simple blood test.

Regular ultrasound scans, blood pressure monitoring and glucose testing further improve maternal and foetal outcomes. Lifestyle also plays a significant role.

Maintaining a healthy weight, eating a balanced diet, staying physically active, taking folic acid and other recommended prenatal supplements, and attending all antenatal appointments can significantly reduce the risk of pregnancy complications.

Dr Omwoyo emphasises that women should avoid allowing fear to overshadow what can be a positive experience.

“Pregnancy after 35 is not a disease. It simply requires closer monitoring and informed decision-making. With proper medical care, most women go on to have safe pregnancies and healthy babies.”