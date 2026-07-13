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Survival: Why more workers are turning to affordable digital salary advances

By Nanjinia Wamuswa | Jul. 13, 2026
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Workers increasingly turn to digital salary advances to manage rising financial pressures. [Courtesy]

More Kenyan employees are increasingly turning to digital salary advance solutions to navigate short-term financial pressures, reflecting a growing preference for convenient, transparent and affordable financial services that provide access to funds when they are needed most.

Head of Commercial at Switchlink Africa, Benedict Kotonya, said this trend is being driven by changing employee expectations and the rapid adoption of digital financial tools that offer greater flexibility in managing personal finances between paydays.

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