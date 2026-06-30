Cooking gas demand jumps despite looming price shock

Kenyan households sharply increased their consumption of cooking gas in the first three months of 2026, an indication of growing adoption of cleaner cooking fuel. However, that momentum could come under pressure following the Middle East conflict, which has disrupted global energy supplies and driven up international fuel prices.
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