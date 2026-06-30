Cooking gas demand jumps despite looming price shock

KCB Head of Oil & Gas Noreen Araka, Energy CS Opiyo Wandayi, PIEA Chairman Solomon Osundwa and KCB Director Corporate Banking Peter Ng'eno during quarter two 2026 state of the oil industry briefing on June 29, 2026. [Wilberforce Okwiri, Standard]

Kenyan households sharply increased their consumption of cooking gas in the first three months of 2026, an indication of growing adoption of cleaner cooking fuel. However, that momentum could come under pressure following the Middle East conflict, which has disrupted global energy supplies and driven up international fuel prices.