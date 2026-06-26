Brookside revs up partnership with hoteliers to expand niche market

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Brookside Dairy's General Manager for Sales Joseph Muguongo addresses the media during the Kenya Association of Hotelkeepers and Caterers annual symposium in Malindi, on June 25, 2026. [Courtesy]

Milk processor Brookside has stepped up partnership with hospitality outlets as it seeks to further grow its market share in the industry, considered a niche market for dairy products.

The processor is strengthening its business linkages with hoteliers’ lobby, the Kenya Association of Hotelkeepers and Caterers (KAHC), as it moves to consolidate its market lead in the hotels, restaurants and catering market.

Speaking at this year’s KAHC symposium in Malindi on Thursday, Brookside General Manager for Sales Joseph Muguongo said the processor is keen to expand its territorial lead in the hospitality industry, riding on its new product innovations, brand visibility and vast national distribution footprint.

“The hotels, restaurants and catering industry is massive, ranging from luxury hotels, restaurants and fine dining catering outlets. We have witnessed immense benefits from interaction with the hoteliers’ lobby as it allows us to secure a high-volume, premium market for our dairy products,” Mr Muguongo said on the sidelines of the symposium at Diamonds Hotel, Malindi.

“We are leveraging this goodwill as an opportunity to further grow our market share with products that answer to the demands of our consumers who patronize hospitality facilities across the country,” he added.

Muguongo said Brookside takes cognizance of KAHC’s role as the premier organisation that brings together key players in the hospitality industry in growing the country’s tourism sector, which, in turn, contributes to growth of the national gross domestic product.

“We have up-scaled our innovations by venturing into new products that continue to satisfy the various market segments by meeting the diverse needs of our consumers,” Mr Muguongo noted.

He said Brookside would continue to prioritise affordability for its diverse range of products. Mr Muguongo, who presented Brookside’s support of Sh1 million to the KAHC, called on members to continue taking advantage of the processor’s efficient national distribution network that guarantees availability of products throughout the country and beyond the borders. The processor also donated a further Sh 1 million worth of products and merchandise for use at the event.

Tourism Principal Secretary Julius Bitok lauded private sector involvement in the development of the hospitality sector, saying the government was committed to public-private partnerships to drive growth in visitor inflows into the country.

KAHC chief executive officer Mike Macharia commended the business symbiosis between Brookside and the lobby, saying it assured members high quality products, which he said enhanced patronage of hotels and other catering outlets.

The annual hoteliers’ symposium provides a forum for stakeholders in the hospitality industry to seek ways to market Kenya as a preferred tourist destination.