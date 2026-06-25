Dubai, Tokyo and Rome named most beautiful cities at night

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A view of Dubai from the Burj Khalifa. [Courtesy]

Dubai, in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), is the world’s most stunning city after sunset. This is according to a June 2026 report on the world’s most beautiful cities at night.

A new study by the digital entertainment platform JB.com analysed nighttime safety, light pollution, social media popularity, night tours, and viewing platforms across global destinations to see which cities shine the brightest after sunset.

Dubai’s ranking as the most gorgeous city at night is supported by over 500,000 Instagram hashtags, more than 100 night tours and the strongest safety record.

With the most after‑sunset excursions at 149 and the highest number of observation decks at 26, Rome offers more after‑dark viewing options than any other city.

Las Vegas has the fewest panoramic viewpoints and one of the lowest safety scores, despite its reputation for bright lights.

The study identified the best cities to experience at night by looking at six factors. Instagram hashtag volume measured how often people post about each city after dark.

Observation decks and towers counted as elevated viewpoints for nighttime panoramas. Night tours indicated the availability of guided after‑dark experiences.

Nighttime safety scores reflected how secure visitors feel walking around in the evening. Light pollution and sky brightness tracked urban illumination levels. Higher scores mean better nighttime beauty.

Dubai takes the top spot for nighttime beauty, with people sharing more than half a million photos of its glittering skyline.

The city offers 111 guided after‑sunset walks and 17 panoramic viewpoints, giving visitors plenty of ways to take in the views after sunset.

Plus, nighttime safety scores are the highest at 83, so exploring the city in the evening feels secure.

It is followed by Tokyo, Japan, which ranks second with 24 scenic overlooks and nearly 372,000 people sharing photos on Instagram.

The city has 58 evening sightseeing tours and a safety score of 73, making evening exploration both safe and accessible.

Light pollution levels are lower than in Dubai, and sky brightness is moderate. Tokyo’s combination of elevated viewpoints and strong social media presence keeps it near the top of the list.

Third is Rome, Italy, with the highest number of after‑dark guided tours in the top five at 149, meaning visitors have more guided options than in any other top‑ranked city.

The city also has 26 observation decks, the most among the top five. Fewer people are posting about it on social media at just 6,000 hashtags, which pulls down its score, but the abundance of night tours and viewing platforms keeps Rome in third place.

Nighttime safety is moderate at 48, so visitors should stay aware after dark.

London in the United Kingdom ranks fourth with 419,000 people posting about it on Instagram, the second-highest volume among the top five.

The city has 38 sunset‑to‑starlight excursions and 14 vista points, including the iconic London Eye and The Shard.

Safety scores

Nighttime safety sits at 37, which is lower than in Dubai or Tokyo, so visitors should plan their routes carefully.

Light pollution is moderate at 50, and the high social media activity keeps London competitive despite lower safety scores.

Position five is New York City in the United States, with 144,000 Instagram hashtags and 22 lookout decks, including Top of the Rock and the Empire State Building.

The city offers 39 after-dusk trips, and its light pollution is the highest among the top five at 69, meaning the sky is brighter.

Night time safety is moderate at 46.

New York’s strong social media presence and numerous viewpoints keep it in fifth place, even though safety and light pollution scores are not ideal. “A city at night is a different version of itself. The crowds thin out.

The lights take over. Landmarks that look ordinary during the day turn into something else after sunset,” commented a travel analyst from JB.com commented on the report.

“Some cities understand this and build places for people to see it, high platforms, guided walks, safe streets. Others assume the view from a taxi window is enough. It is not. The best nighttime cities treat the after‑dark hours as a show, not an afterthought.”