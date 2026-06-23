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Kitony unveils plans to return KQ to profitability

By Stephen Rutto | Jun. 23, 2026

Group MD & CEO Kenya Airways, Capt George Kamal, Board Chairman Mr Kiprono Kittony and the Chief Finance Officer at Kenya Airways, Ms Mary Mwenga. [Courtesy]

Kenya Airways is optimistic about returning to profitability after implementing several strategies.

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Related Topics

Kenya Airways Kiprono Kittony Strategic Investor Profitability Growth
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