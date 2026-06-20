Falling crude oil prices raise hope of relief at the pump

Crude oil prices have fallen by more than 25 per cent, raising hopes for lower fuel prices in the country as a deal between the United States and Iran nears conclusion.
Following the announcement of a truce between the US and Iran at the beginning of the week, crude oil prices fell to nearly $70 (Sh9,170) per barrel, down from a high of over $100 (Sh13,000) in March.
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