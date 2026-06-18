Please enable JavaScript to view advertisements.
×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Stay Informed, Even Offline
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
The Standard

Report shows global energy transition slows as Kenya leads Africa gains

By Ronald Kipruto | Jun. 18, 2026
Vocalize Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Vocalize

A new report has revealed that the global energy transition is becoming more fragmented as geopolitical risks rise.

This is even as record investment fails to translate into stronger system readiness.

The Energy Transition Index 2026, published by the World Economic Forum in collaboration with Accenture, realeaded onThursday,June 18, found that electricity demand grew by 3 per cent in 2025, driven by electrification, cooling, digital infrastructure and artificial intelligence.

The report said global momentum has slowed as transition readiness declined for the first time in more than a decade despite $3.3 trillion in total energy investment, including $2.3 trillion in clean energy.

“The energy transition is not reversing, but it is fracturing,” said Roberto Bocca, Head of the Centre for Energy and Materials at the World Economic Forum. “In a more volatile geoeconomic environment, security, affordability and resilience are central to sustaining progress.”

The report linked rising instability to supply risks and infrastructure bottlenecks, including disruption in the Strait of Hormuz, which it said exposed vulnerabilities in import-dependent economies and exposed concentration risks in clean energy supply chains.

It said Sub-Saharan Africa recorded the strongest regional gains in transition progress, becoming one of only two regions to improve readiness this year.

The gains were driven by regulatory reforms, rising investment, improved energy access and progress in innovation.

Kenya emerged as the region’s strongest improver, supported by rising research and development spending, which doubled from 0.4 per cent to 0.8 per cent of gross domestic product between 2022 and 2023.

The report ranked Kenya 87th globally, noting strong emissions and resilience performance but weak energy equity and declining policy stability.

Nigeria ranked 80th globally, while South Africa and Namibia ranked 69th and 61st respectively.

South Africa led the region on readiness, supported by regulation and financial investment flows, though structural weaknesses continued to limit progress.

The report said Nordic countries retained the top three global positions, while Singapore rose 10 places to 42nd. China ranked 14th, India 70th and the United States 19th, reflecting uneven progress across major economies.

It said clean energy investment remained heavily concentrated, with about 75 per cent flowing to a small number of economies, even as emerging markets accounted for 80 per cent of global electricity demand growth.

“The energy transition is entering a more disruptive and challenging phase,” said Muqsit Ashraf, Global Lead for Industry and Enterprise at Accenture, adding, “Organisations that use technology and AI to improve adaptability will be better positioned to navigate uncertainty.”

The report said Latin America and the Middle East and North Africa weakened, while Saudi Arabia posted gains driven by financial backing and renewable deployment.

Support Independent Journalism

Stand With Bold Journalism.
Stand With The Standard.

Journalism can't be free because the truth demands investment. At The Standard, we invest time, courage and skills to bring you accurate, factual and impactful stories. Subscribe today and stand with us in the pursuit of credible journalism.

Continue
Pay via
M - PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payment Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902

Follow The Standard on Google News

Related Topics

Energy in Africa Energy Transition Index 2026 Kenya's Energy sector
.

Latest Stories

US beats China to clinch Sh9.7tr minerals deal
US beats China to clinch Sh9.7tr minerals deal
Enterprise
By Brian Ngugi
28 mins ago
KNEC braces for tough season as over 3.5 million learners sit exams
Education
By Mike Kihaki
28 mins ago
LSK threatens to sue State over continued NSSF deductions
National
By Okumu Modachi
28 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

Who's fooling whom on JKIA deal? Chirchir triggers more questions
By Macharia Kamau 28 mins ago
Who's fooling whom on JKIA deal? Chirchir triggers more questions
KNEC braces for tough season as over 3.5 million learners sit exams
By Mike Kihaki 28 mins ago
KNEC braces for tough season as over 3.5 million learners sit exams
Matiang'i holds talks with Sifuna team in unity bid
By Ndung’u Gachane 28 mins ago
Matiang'i holds talks with Sifuna team in unity bid
Chivayo: Fraudster tycoon who rubs shoulders with Presidents
By David Odongo and Macharia Kamau 28 mins ago
Chivayo: Fraudster tycoon who rubs shoulders with Presidents
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved