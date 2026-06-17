New safety partnership aims to protect Kenya's growing army of food delivery riders

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Food delivery rider carrying a backpack filled with hot food for delivery. [Getty Images]

Every day, thousands of delivery riders crisscross Kenya's busy streets and highways, ferrying food, groceries and other essentials to customers.

Yet behind the speed and convenience that define Kenya's growing gig economy lies a profession marked by significant risks, including road accidents, security threats and mechanical breakdowns.

It is within this reality that a new partnership between emergency response technology platform AURA and on-demand delivery company Glovo Kenya hopes to address.

The collaboration will provide Glovo's network of independent riders with access to AURA's digitised emergency response system, offering support during medical emergencies, security incidents and roadside breakdowns.

"Through our partnership with AURA, we are empowering the independent riders who use our platform with robust safety and health protections," said Liz Wambua, Operations Manager at Glovo Kenya.

“Knowing that they are securely covered against unexpected road risks, from breakdowns to emergency response, gives them the peace of mind to focus on what they do best,” she added.

The initiative will allow riders to trigger emergency alerts that are logged, time-stamped and tracked in real time. Through the platform, Glovo's operations team will be able to monitor the progress of each incident, from the moment assistance is requested to dispatch, arrival and eventual resolution.

The partnership reflects a growing recognition of the safety challenges facing workers in Kenya's expanding digital labour market, where riders often spend long hours navigating congested roads under pressure to complete deliveries within strict timelines.

"Especially in complex urban environments like Nairobi, emergency response systems cannot be left to fragmented or ineffective systems. AURA's partnership with Glovo brings full transparency to emergency response for the first time, ensuring every incident is visible, every response is trackable, and every rider has access to rapid, verified support when they need it most,” said Victor Odera, AURA's Kenya Country Manager.

According to the companies, AURA's network comprises more than 2,000 vetted responders in Kenya, providing access to medical, security and roadside assistance services through integrated digital platforms.

Founded in Johannesburg in 2017, AURA now operates in Kenya, South Africa, the United Kingdom and the United States.

Glovo, founded in Barcelona in 2015, operates in 22 countries across Europe, Central Asia and Africa.

The company says the initiative forms part of its broader commitment to strengthening urban safety and improving the welfare of the independent riders connected to its platform.

As technology-driven delivery services continue to expand across Kenya, the partnership could signal a broader shift towards improving safety standards for the workers powering the country's convenience economy.