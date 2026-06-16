Ruto declares war on foreign mining giants ahead of G7 meet

French President Emmanuel Macron and President William Ruto at Borgo Egnazia Resort in Apulia City for the 2024 G7 Summit. [Courtesy]

President William Ruto renewed calls for reform of the United Nations and the global financial system on Monday and vowed to end what he cast as the exploitation of Kenya’s mineral wealth by foreign companies as he prepared to travel to France for the G7 summit.

Speaking ahead of the trip, Ruto said Kenya would push for a new international order based on “sovereign equality” rather than aid, dependency or extractive relationships, echoing arguments he has made in several speeches calling for a more representative and accountable multilateral system.