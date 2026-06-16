Please enable JavaScript to view advertisements.
×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Fearless, Trusted News
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
The Standard

Now Africa's insurance industry must move beyond ambition

By Ayisi Makatiani | Jun. 16, 2026

Insurance concept, Businessman holding a red umbrella. [iStockphoto]

Over the past few years, I have had the opportunity to engage with insurance leaders, technology executives, regulators, entrepreneurs and investors across Africa and beyond.

Premium Article

Get Full Access for Ksh299/Week.

Fact-first reporting that puts you at the heart of the newsroom. Subscribe for full access.
Continue Reading  →
What you get
  • Unlimited access to all premium content
  • Ad-free browsing experience
  • Mobile-optimised reading
  • Weekly newsletters & digests
Pay via
M - PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payments Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902

Follow The Standard on Google News

Related Topics

Insurance Industry Artificial Intelligence Customer Experience Africa Insurers
.

Latest Stories

Kenya's forests under siege as development pressure mounts
Kenya's forests under siege as development pressure mounts
National
By Jacinta Mutura
32 mins ago
Untouchables: Inside a Cabinet where failure gets rewarded
National
By Standard Reporter
32 mins ago
Ruto courts village elders with monthly stipends in 'Tutam' plan
Politics
By Juliet Omelo
32 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

Untouchables: Inside a Cabinet where failure gets rewarded
By Standard Reporter 32 mins ago
Untouchables: Inside a Cabinet where failure gets rewarded
Kenya's forests under siege as development pressure mounts
By Jacinta Mutura 32 mins ago
Kenya's forests under siege as development pressure mounts
Ruto courts village elders with monthly stipends in 'Tutam' plan
By Juliet Omelo 32 mins ago
Ruto courts village elders with monthly stipends in 'Tutam' plan
Chivayo it is...: Controversial Zimbabwean Tycoon secures stake in Sh375b JKIA expansion deal
By Macharia Kamau and David Odongo 37 mins ago
Chivayo it is...: Controversial Zimbabwean Tycoon secures stake in Sh375b JKIA expansion deal
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved