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Mbadi's Sh4.8tr budget raises taxes fears amid economic stress

By Macharia Kamau | Jun. 11, 2026

National Treasury CS John Mbadi displays the Budget Briefcase at Parliament Buildings in Nairobi, on June 12, 2025. [File, Standard]

Treasury CS John Mbadi will this afternoon step up to deliver a budget statement amid a storm of economic shocks threatening to cripple the economy but also pushback by Kenyans. 

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