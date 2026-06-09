Win for farmers as fertiliser subsidy gets Sh18b in budget

Agriculture CS Mutahi Kagwe joined by other leaders as they inspect a maize variety at the Kenya Seed stand during the Nakuru ASK Show, July 4, 2025. [Kipsang Joseph, Standard]

The fertiliser subsidy programme is the biggest winner in the 2026-27 budget estimates, with its allocation more than doubling from Sh8 billion in the 2025-26 financial year to Sh18 billion this year.