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Win for farmers as fertiliser subsidy gets Sh18b in budget

By Nanjinia Wamuswa | Jun. 9, 2026

Agriculture CS Mutahi Kagwe joined by other leaders as they inspect a maize variety at the Kenya Seed stand during the Nakuru ASK Show, July 4, 2025. [Kipsang Joseph, Standard]

The fertiliser subsidy programme is the biggest winner in the 2026-27 budget estimates, with its allocation more than doubling from Sh8 billion in the 2025-26 financial year to Sh18 billion this year.

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