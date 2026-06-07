Low-standard fuel imports set off alarm bells yet prices remain high

Economists say lower standard petroleum should cost less at the pump. [File, Standard]

The government’s decision to relax fuel quality standards and allow the importation of higher-sulphur diesel is coming under growing scrutiny, with industry experts warning that the move could open the door to dirtier and potentially harmful fuel entering the Kenyan market.

The lower standards have also not resulted in price reprieve for motorists, even as economists say that lower quality fuel should come at a lower price.