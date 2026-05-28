Kenya's energy shift gains momentum as demand, climate pressures rise

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Solar power generation installation. [File, Standard]

Kenya’s energy sector is undergoing a steady transformation as rising electricity demand, climate concerns, and technology adoption reshape how power is generated and consumed across the country.

Recent developments show increased investment in renewable energy sources such as geothermal, wind, and solar, which now contribute a significant share of the national grid.

Experts say this diversification is helping reduce reliance on hydroelectric power, which has been affected in recent years by erratic weather patterns.

At the same time, urban growth is driving higher household and industrial consumption, putting pressure on existing infrastructure.

This has prompted renewed focus on grid modernisation, energy efficiency, and decentralised solutions such as mini-grids in rural areas.

Speaking on the evolving energy landscape, Executive Chairman of the Kenya Homes Expo Daniel Ojijo noted that energy is becoming central to how people design and experience modern living spaces.

“Energy is no longer just a utility issue—it is now a defining factor in housing, sustainability, and quality of life. The future of homes in Kenya will be shaped by how efficiently we generate and use power,” he said.

Solar integration

Industry stakeholders have also pointed to growing interest in smart home technologies, including solar integration, energy storage systems, and efficient appliances, as consumers become more conscious of rising electricity costs.

The conversation around energy efficiency and sustainable housing is expected to take centre stage in upcoming industry forums, including the 39th Kenya Homes Expo from June 11th-14th, 2026, at the KICC, Nairobi.

This is as Kenya continues to balance development needs with environmental responsibility.