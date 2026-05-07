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Housing: Interior design now drives lifestyle and wellness

By Esther Dianah | May. 7, 2026

Modern interior design in Kenya, where aesthetics, functionality, and smart living are reshaping homes and urban spaces.[ iStock]

Interior design is increasingly taking centre stage in Kenya’s housing and lifestyle conversation.

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Related Topics

Interior Design Trends Kenya Smart Home Interior Design Sustainable Housing Design Modern Urban Living Spaces
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