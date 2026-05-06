Ruto allocates more funds to sectors likely to win him votes in 2027

Treasury CS John Mbadi during the 2025 Budget reading on June 12, 2025 at Parliament. [Elvis Ogina, Standard]

President William Ruto is placing a high-stakes bet on the country’s security forces and teachers in his final full-year budget before the August 2027 general election, seeking to solidify core voter blocs even as pressure mounts over his economic record.

The newly released 2026-27 recurrent expenditure estimates show a government prioritising “recurrent votes” – which fund salaries and daily operations – to deliver immediate, visible impact.