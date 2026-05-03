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Top bank chiefs reap millions in pay and perks on bumper profits

By Brian Ngugi | May. 3, 2026
KCB Group Chief Executive Officer Paul Russo [File]

While much of corporate Kenya struggled through a year of stubborn inflation, muted consumer demand, and geopolitical aftershocks, a handful of banking chiefs turned crisis into opportunity.

 They delivered record profits, double‑digit shareholder returns, and a level of performance that left many analysts shaking their heads in admiration.

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