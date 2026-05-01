Unfavourable rains slow down agriculture output to 3.1 per cent

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The 20,000-acre model farm at the Galana Kulalu Irrigation and Food Security project in Kilifi County. [Nehemiah Okwembah, Standard].

Growth in the agricultural sector slumped last year from 4.4 per cent in 2024 to 2.8 per cent in 2025.

The drop was attributed to unfavourable weather patterns characterised by below-average rainfall, which affected key crops.

While maize production increased during the period, other crops such as tea, beans and sugarcane, which are equally important to the economy, recorded declines.

The Economic Survey 2026 reveals that the agriculture, forestry and fishing sector contributed Sh4.1 trillion to the country’s Sh17.6 trillion nominal gross domestic product (GDP).

In 2024, the sector’s GDP contribution stood at Sh3.6 trillion.

Growing of crops accounted for the largest share in 2025 at Sh2.8 trillion, while support activities to agriculture contributed the least at Sh39.8 billion. The Sh2.8 trillion from crop production represents growth from Sh2.5 trillion recorded in 2024.

Animal production stood at Sh733.3 billion, forestry and logging at Sh396.7 billion, and fishing and aquaculture at Sh146.7 billion.

According to the report, rainfall patterns were either below or above average across different regions.

“The slower growth was largely attributed to varied weather patterns during the year, characterised by above-average long rains and below-average short rains, resulting in mixed crop performance,” the survey notes.

It says production of maize, potatoes and millet increased, while that of tea, cane and beans declined.

Maize production rose from 44.8 million bags in 2024 to 45.8 million in 2025, while potatoes increased by 13.6 per cent to 2.5 million metric tonnes. Millet production grew by 14.3 per cent to 0.8 million bags during the period.

On the other hand, bean production declined from 8.4 million bags in 2024 to 7.4 million bags in 2025.

Tea production fell by eight per cent to 550,400 metric tonnes, while cane deliveries dropped by 24.7 per cent to seven million tonnes. Coffee production, however, increased from 49,500 tonnes to 51,400 tonnes.

Marketed milk increased by 11.6 per cent to 1.01 billion litres in 2025 compared to 909 million litres in 2024.

Exports of horticultural crops recorded notable growth, with total earnings increasing by 5.3 per cent to Sh143.8 billion last year.