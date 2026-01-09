×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Fearless, Trusted News
★★★★ - on Play Store
Read on the App
The Standard

Agricultural sector records lowest growth

By Macharia Kamau | Jan. 9, 2026
Tea production declined by 2.8 per cent over the third quarter of 2025 compared to the third quarter of 2024. [File, Standard]

The agriculture sector grew at a sluggish 3.2 per cent over the third quarter of 2025, the slowest growth rate for the largest sector of Kenya’s economy in nearly three years.  The sector, which contributed 22.5 per cent to Kenya’s economy in 2024, was affected by erratic weather and rising costs of inputs over the July-September quarter, eroding the fast-paced growth over the first and second quarters of the year. 

The sector expanded by six per cent over the first quarter, but growth slowed down to 4.4 per cent in the second quarter. The growth was also slower compared to a four per cent growth recorded in a similar quarter in 2024.

Major crops reported declining production, which, however, could not be offset by a massive 36 per cent growth in the export of cut flowers.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

“The sector recorded a growth of 3.2 per cent in the quarter under review, compared to a four per cent growth recorded in the third quarter of 2024,” said the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics (KNBS) in a report on economic performance over the third quarter. 

“During the quarter under review, there was a decline in the exports of coffee, vegetables and fruits.” According to KNBS, coffee exports fell 53 per cent to 8,312.7  tonnes over the third quarter in 2025 from 17,732.8 tonnes over a similar period in 2024. Vegetable exports fell 19 per cent to 16,617 tonnes from 20,480.9 tonnes in 2024.

Fruit exports also declined by five per cent. Tea production declined by 2.8 per cent, and sugarcane deliveries for production dropped nearly 47 per cent over the quarter compared to the third quarter of 2024. The sector’s performance was despite the government’s fertiliser subsidy programme, which was expected to help improve production levels among smallholder farmers.

A 3.2 per cent growth is the slowest rate since the fourth quarter of 2022, when the sector registered a contraction of 1.7 per cent. The year was particularly harsh for the sector owing to a prolonged dry spell, resulting in a negative 1.6 per cent growth rate for the whole year. It, however, rebounded in subsequent years, growing at 6.6 per cent in 2023 and 4.6 per cent in 2024.

The sector started 2025 on a strong footing following a good March–May long rains season that supported the sector to a growth of six per cent and further 4.4 per cent in the second half. 

There was however, erratic rains in the third quarter, resulting in the slowed growth of 3.2 per cent. Performance over the fourth quarter to December 2025 is projected to have worsened following the failure of the October – December short rains season. There are concerns that poor rains over the short rains season and the suppressed performance by the sector have placed Kenya in a dire situation, with food prices expected to start going up. 

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Kenya's Agriculture Sector Kenya’s Economic Growth KNBS Tea Production
.

Latest Stories

Azimio la Umoja's presidential campaign failed on strategy, not agents
Azimio la Umoja's presidential campaign failed on strategy, not agents
Opinion
By Manasse Nyainda
38 mins ago
Kenya's premature political campaigns and their many downsides
Opinion
By Michael Ndonye
38 mins ago
Synergy between aviation and tourism can spur growth
Opinion
By Wausi Walya
38 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

Kenya braces for Sh45 billion hit as Trump abandons diplomatic hub
By Brian Ngugi 38 mins ago
Kenya braces for Sh45 billion hit as Trump abandons diplomatic hub
Bungled Grade 10 placement leaves parents stranded, triggers backlash
By Standard Team 38 mins ago
Bungled Grade 10 placement leaves parents stranded, triggers backlash
Kick out Ruto and Sakaja in 2027, Gachagua tells city residents
By Ndungu Gachane 38 mins ago
Kick out Ruto and Sakaja in 2027, Gachagua tells city residents
CoB: Ministries spent Sh132b in three months
By Edwin Nyarangi 38 mins ago
CoB: Ministries spent Sh132b in three months
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved