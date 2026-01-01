Please enable JavaScript to view advertisements.
×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Kenya’s Boldest Voice
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
The Standard

Unfavourable rains slow down agriculture output to 3.1 per cent

By Graham Kajilwa | May. 1, 2026
Vocalize Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Vocalize

 The 20,000-acre model farm at the Galana Kulalu Irrigation and Food Security project in Kilifi County. [Nehemiah Okwembah, Standard].

Growth in the agricultural sector slumped last year from 4.4 per cent in 2024 to 2.8 per cent in 2025.

The drop was attributed to unfavourable weather patterns characterised by below-average rainfall, which affected key crops.

While maize production increased during the period, other crops such as tea, beans and sugarcane, which are equally important to the economy, recorded declines.

The Economic Survey 2026 reveals that the agriculture, forestry and fishing sector contributed Sh4.1 trillion to the country’s Sh17.6 trillion nominal gross domestic product (GDP).

In 2024, the sector’s GDP contribution stood at Sh3.6 trillion.

Growing of crops accounted for the largest share in 2025 at Sh2.8 trillion, while support activities to agriculture contributed the least at Sh39.8 billion. The Sh2.8 trillion from crop production represents growth from Sh2.5 trillion recorded in 2024.

Animal production stood at Sh733.3 billion, forestry and logging at Sh396.7 billion, and fishing and aquaculture at Sh146.7 billion.

According to the report, rainfall patterns were either below or above average across different regions.

“The slower growth was largely attributed to varied weather patterns during the year, characterised by above-average long rains and below-average short rains, resulting in mixed crop performance,” the survey notes.

It says production of maize, potatoes and millet increased, while that of tea, cane and beans declined.

Maize production rose from 44.8 million bags in 2024 to 45.8 million in 2025, while potatoes increased by 13.6 per cent to 2.5 million metric tonnes. Millet production grew by 14.3 per cent to 0.8 million bags during the period.

On the other hand, bean production declined from 8.4 million bags in 2024 to 7.4 million bags in 2025.

Tea production fell by eight per cent to 550,400 metric tonnes, while cane deliveries dropped by 24.7 per cent to seven million tonnes. Coffee production, however, increased from 49,500 tonnes to 51,400 tonnes.

Marketed milk increased by 11.6 per cent to 1.01 billion litres in 2025 compared to 909 million litres in 2024.

Exports of horticultural crops recorded notable growth, with total earnings increasing by 5.3 per cent to Sh143.8 billion last year. 

Support Independent Journalism

Stand With Bold Journalism.
Stand With The Standard.

Journalism can't be free because the truth demands investment. At The Standard, we invest time, courage and skills to bring you accurate, factual and impactful stories. Subscribe today and stand with us in the pursuit of credible journalism.

Continue
Pay via
M - PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payment Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902

Follow The Standard on Google News

Related Topics

Kenya's Agricultural Sector Kenya's Maize Production Kenya's Weather Patterns Horticultural Crops
.

Latest Stories

Hunt for play-offs slots intensifies as league first leg nears end
Hunt for play-offs slots intensifies as league first leg nears end
Sports
By Elizabeth Mburugu
7 mins ago
From boys to men: The pleasures and perils of parenting in New Age
Peter Kimani
By Peter Kimani
7 mins ago
Hail to the new marathon king, Sawe
Sports
By Stephen Rutto
7 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

Ruto laments voter apathy in his Rift Valley backyard
By Julius Chepkwony and Daniel Chege 7 mins ago
Ruto laments voter apathy in his Rift Valley backyard
Shame of Alliance Girls fee scandal and misuse
By Mike Kihaki 7 mins ago
Shame of Alliance Girls fee scandal and misuse
Unemployment crisis drives Kenyans into risky migration
By Jacinta Mutura 7 mins ago
Unemployment crisis drives Kenyans into risky migration
Kenya's growth masks poor pay, rising taxes and falling incomes
By Graham Kajilwa and Macharia Kamau 7 mins ago
Kenya's growth masks poor pay, rising taxes and falling incomes
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved