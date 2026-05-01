Tourism rebounds with 2.5 million arrivals

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Tourists from Denmark during a tour of Lake Naivasha. [File, Standard]

Kenya recorded more than two million tourist arrivals as a surge in domestic travel boosted the country’s tourism sector.

According to the Economic Survey 2026, there were 2.5 million tourists who visited the country last year representing a 6.2 per cent growth with the largest share of the tourists accounting for 48 per cent per cent being holidaymakers.

The survey further shows that the majority of the international visitors travelled from Germany, Italy, UK, France. However, Kenyan residents remain to be the major visitors to tourist destinations.

The number of tourists travelling abroad increased to 2.4 million while Kenyans travelling abroad for tourism increased by 9.8 per cent to 1.5 million.

The report further shows that thenumber of visitors to national parks and game reserves grew by 5.7 per cent to 3.9 million last year, mainly driven by the increased international arrivals.

According to the report, the increased tourist numbers were a reflection of the growth trend in the sector after the Covid pandemic.

“According to the United Nations World Tourism Organisation, 2025 showed the return to pre-pandemic long-term growth trends in which the international arrivals grew by an average of five per cent per annum globally,” reads the report.

The improved performance in the sector was attributed to the promotion initiatives by the Ministry of Tourism and Wildlife, diversification of tourism products, expanding target markets and enhancing destination competitiveness.

“Despite geopolitical challenges, international travel remained solid, driven by strong demand and ongoing recovery. Africa recorded an eight per cent increase, welcoming 81 million arrivals in 2025,” reads the report.

Hotel bed nights occupancy increased by 12.6 per cent to 11. 5 million in 2025 with a share of 45 per cent being occupied by Kenyan residents signalling improved domestic tourism.

However, the number of visitors to museums, snake parks and historical sites declined from 1.15 Million in 2024 to 1.11 Million in 2025.

The number of local conferences in 2025 improved by 12.9 per cent to 12,700 while international conferences increased to 998 during the year.

The growth in conferences was mainly driven by the Meetings, Incentives, Conferences and Exhibitions sub-sector.

Visitors to national parks and game reserves grew by 5.7 per cent to 3.9 million in the same year with the growth being attributed to growing domestic travel, enhanced infrastructure and sustained marketing efforts.

However, visitors to museums, snake parks and historical sites declined by 3.6 per cent to 1.1 million.

The international arrivals were an increase from the 2.4 million tourists recorded in 2024. The lowest number of international visitors was recorded in May, at 6,000 in 2024 and 7,100 in 2025.

Visitor arrivals through other border points grew by 6.5 per cent, to 595,600 in 2025.

Although the number of visitors to museums, snake parks and historical sites declined by 400, 000 in 2025, Nairobi National Museums and Nairobi Gallery visitors increased from 364,600 in 2024 to 416,100 2025.

Lake Nakuru, Nairobi Mini Orphanage, Nairobi Safari Walk, Amboseli, Tsavo, Maasai Mara remain among the most preferred national parks and game reserves.

Nairobi National Park received more visitors followed by Amboseli National Park, Lake Nauru, Tsavo East and Tsavo West

The number of visitors to Maasai Mara dropped from 343,100 in 2024 to 213, 300 in 2025.