Tech envoy: Kenya taking the lead in adoption of digital tools

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Special Envoy for Technology during a media briefing in Nairobi, on April 30, 2026. [Benard Orwongo, Standard]

Kenya has made huge strides in the digital revolution, as evidenced by the use of multiple social media platforms, fintech, edutech, medtech and the country’s flagship mobile money platform M-Pesa.

According to the Digital 2026 Mid-Year Global Update Report, Kenya leads the world in the use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) tools, with 97.5 per cent of internet users aged 16 and above engaging with AI platforms each month.

The United Arab Emirates and Indonesia follow closely, with usage rates above 93 per cent, while Egypt and the Philippines also record high engagement.

Kenya's Special Envoy for Technology Philip Thigo has backed this data, noting that the country has been at the forefront of adopting digital technology and is well-positioned to integrate and develop artificial intelligence (AI).

“We have found that Kenya’s use of AI tools like ChatGPT and OpenAI is surpassing a lot of these first-world countries. This means that as a nation, we should now be looking towards building more data centres so we can handle our own data,” he said at a briefing in Nairobi yesterday.

Africa currently represents only about one per cent of the world’s AI computing capacity.

Without intentional investment and strong governance, the continent risks remaining largely a consumer of technologies built elsewhere, systems designed for different environments and not always aligned with African needs and realities.

It has been reported that AI is projected to add between $2.9 trillion (Sh377 trillion) and $4.8 trillion (Sh634 trillion) to Africa’s economy by 2030, presenting an opportunity for Kenya to capitalise on the digital revolution.

Industries from agriculture and healthcare to education and finance are on the brink of major transformation, not only in Kenya, but the entire continent.

Thigo said data is now categorised as a sovereign asset and Kenya is uniquely positioned to tap into it through increased human capital, high investor sentiment and a tight policy framework. “For those who think AI is stealing jobs, that is not the case at all. We need to understand that AI will affect all industries.

"The key takeaway here is to stay up-to-date, upscaling with every new technological development because for the 75 million jobs that are expected to be lost through AI, there will be 133 million more jobs created,” he said.

Kenya is set to catalyse a new phase of AI-driven digital transformation in East Africa as AI Everything Kenya x Gitex Kenya, East Africa’s largest tech show, launches in Nairobi, positioning the region to secure significant shares in a $16.5 billion (Sh2.14 trillion) continental AI market by 2030.

The inaugural edition stands to amplify Kenya’s position as a central node in advancing sovereign, inclusive, and investment-driven AI ecosystems across East Africa, hosting regional and global technology leaders, policymakers, investors, and innovators to expedite AI infrastructure and digital economy development.

It is organised by inD, the global organiser of Gitex events, in partnership with the Office of the Special Envoy on Technology, Kenya and dx⁵, Africa’s top technology driver.

Thigo called for the ethical and responsible deployment of AI, noting that innovation must be anchored in human rights, public trust, and contextual relevance.

He also highlighted the importance of AI diplomacy, particularly in advancing public diplomacy and strengthening international cooperation on peace and security.

“Early last year, Kenya created its AI Strategy, and that paves they way for the creation of policies that will protect Kenyans while encouraging the advancement of AI. The strategy provides a comprehensive framework to guide Kenya in harnessing the transformative power of AI, ensuring its deployment benefits all sectors of society while adhering to ethical principles and inclusivity,” he said.

Developed through extensive consultations with government agencies, private sector stakeholders, academia, civil society, international partners and local communities, the strategy reflects a participatory approach that aligns with Kenya’s national values and development goals while embracing diverse perspectives.