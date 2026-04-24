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Kenya, Netherlands moot corridor to link EAC and Europe

By Esther Dianah | Apr. 24, 2026
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 Netherlands Ambassador Henk Jan Bakker [Courtesy]

Kenya and the Netherlands are intensifying a dynamic economic partnership aimed at transforming key industries and expanding trade gateways between East Africa and Europe.

Speaking in Nairobi during the precursor to the King’s Day celebrations, Netherlands Ambassador to Kenya Henk Jan Bakker highlighted a strategic alignment that positions Kenya as the gateway to a regional market of 500 million people, while the Netherlands serves as the primary entry point for Kenyan goods into the European Union.

The scale of this relationship is reflected in a robust and growing corporate footprint. Currently, more than 150 Dutch companies operate within Kenya, with nearly 100 firms organised under the Netherlands Business Hub.

This expansion has been bolstered by significant recent investments, including a multi-billion-shilling animal feed production facility designed to strengthen agricultural value chains, support local farmers, and enhance national food security.

Beyond traditional trade, the partnership is evolving into high-impact sectors such as finance and logistics.

New financial initiatives are improving credit access for both Kenyan and Dutch businesses, allowing them to scale operations effectively.

At the same time, the two nations are prioritising sustainability through collaborative efforts in climate-resilient infrastructure, agro-logistics, and green development. The Netherlands remains a top global destination for Kenyan exports, particularly in horticulture, making it a critical pillar of Kenya’s agricultural economy. While celebrating the birthday of King Willem-Alexander, Ambassador Bakker reaffirmed that the bilateral relationship is driven by tangible outcomes on the ground rather than just government-to-government engagements.

He also underscored the Netherlands’ commitment to regional stability, noting ongoing support for humanitarian efforts in the Horn of Africa and diplomatic work to address the crisis in Sudan.

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