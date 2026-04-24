Kenya to host Africa's digital economy summit as push for unified market intensifies

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Cabinet Secretary for Information, Communications and the Digital Economy William Kabogo during the official announcement of Annual Connected Africa Summit. [Courtesy, X]

Kenya is set to host the 15th Annual Connected Africa Summit (CAS2026) from April 27 to 30 in Nairobi, bringing together ministers, tech leaders and development partners in what is expected to be the continent’s most consequential digital economy gathering this year.

The summit, to be held at the Edge Convention Centre in Nairobi, comes as African policymakers move to fast-track coordination on artificial intelligence, cross-border data governance and digital trade rules, amid concerns that global standards are being set without sufficient African input.

Under the theme ‘Uniting Africa’s Innovation for an Inclusive Digital Market,’ the government says the focus has shifted from discussion to delivery.

“The theme names our two tasks. First, unite our innovators… Second, build a digital market that works for the woman trader in Busia as much as for the fintech founder in Lagos,” said William Kabogo, the Cabinet Secretary for Information, Communications and the Digital Economy, adding, “Delivery has to become measurable”.

Kabogo further warned that Africa risks losing influence over its digital future if it does not act collectively.

“The rules that will govern Africa’s digital economy for the next decade are being written now. Africa needs to write those rules, not inherit them,” he said.

Officials say the summit marks a shift toward implementation-focused engagement after years of policy dialogue.

“We are moving from dialogue to implementation,” said an ICT official, noting that the digital economy presents “immense potential for our youth” and new opportunities for innovation-led growth.

The four-day meeting will bring together delegations from Ethiopia, Uganda, Malawi, Gabon, Guinea, Chad and Zimbabwe, alongside the African Union Commission, AfCFTA Secretariat and Smart Africa.

Also expected is Deemah AlYahya, underscoring growing international interest in Africa’s digital transformation agenda.

Unlike previous editions, CAS2026 will focus on concrete deliverables, including a Digital Trade Implementation Sprint List under AfCFTA, a continental data governance framework, and a pipeline of bankable digital infrastructure projects.

ICT sector stakeholders highlighted structural inefficiencies in Africa’s connectivity systems. PS John Kipchumba Tanui and ICT Authority receive a cheque from Safaricom for the Connected Africa Summit 2026. [Juliet Omelo, Standard]

“Today, when you send an email within Africa, it can travel to London and back. We are calling for a terrestrial fibre network across Africa for all Africans,” said John Tanui, Principal Secretary for ICT.

Officials say the long-term goal is to position Africa as a single negotiating bloc on digital policy.

“Connectivity is the thread tying all this work together, a continent that moves as one digital economy,” Tanui added.

He noted that private sector participation is central to the summit, with telecommunications operator Safaricom serving as title sponsor.

Technology firms, including Huawei, are showcasing connectivity and digital inclusion solutions.

“It’s all about digitalisation and connecting the unconnected,” said Huawei ICT solutions manager Freshina Morogo.

“We have donated ICT equipment, internet connectivity and digital tools to schools to support learning and bridge the digital gap,” Morogo added.

Huawei officials also pointed to rising cybersecurity threats.

“Cyber threats are increasingly emerging, and we are seeing new threats every day,” Morogo said, noting efforts to address ‘zero-day threats’ and strengthen cyber resilience.

Michael Kamau, Country Public Affairs Manager at Huawei Kenya, said the company is supporting Kenya’s digital transformation through partnerships in infrastructure and skills development.

He said the summit will also prioritise digital skills programmes aimed at young people.

Over the past 15 years, the Connected Africa Summit has evolved into a continental platform shaping digital policy and infrastructure development.

“It cannot only be a government event. It has to be an ecosystem programme,” said Kamau.

As the summit opens, attention is expected to shift to closed-door negotiations where key policy and investment decisions will be made.