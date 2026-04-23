National Infrastructure Fund receives Sh103b seed money from sale of KPC

National Treasury CS John Mbadi (second right) receives a Sh103 billion cheque from the proceeds of Kenya Pipeline Company IPO at the Treasury Building in Nairobi, on April 23, 2026. [Edward Kiplimo, Standard].

The National Infrastructure Fund has received the first seed money of Sh103 billion, the National Treasury has earned from the sale of the 65 per cent stake in the Kenya Pipeline Company (KPC).