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Of demand and supply: Why affordable housing uptake has slowed down

By Graham Kajilwa | Apr. 23, 2026

President William Ruto commissions the 60-unit Mabera Affordable Housing project in Kuria West constituency, Migori County, on March 23, 2026. [PCS]

The lack of a pool of potential homebuyers from which the market can draw whenever units are ready is the biggest setback derailing affordable housing delivery in the country. 

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