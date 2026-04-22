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Muthama's firm to pay 1 per centgemstone sales to local community

By Renson Mnyamwezi | Apr. 22, 2026
Former Machakos Senator Johnson Muthama.[File, Standard]

A mining firm associated with former Machakos Senator Johnson Muthama has now complied with the Mining Act as earlier directed by the Principal Secretary Harry Kimutai two months ago.

The management of Rockland Kenya Limited has formed the Community Development Agreement Committee (CDAC) in his area of operation to start prioritising development projects for the benefit of the Kasigau  community in Voi Sub County.

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Mining compliance Community benefits Gemstone revenue CDAC formation
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