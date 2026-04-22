Muthama Firm to Pay 1 Gemstone Sales to Community

Former Machakos Senator Johnson Muthama. [File, Standard]

A mining firm associated with former Machakos Senator Johnson Muthama has now complied with the Mining Act as earlier directed by the Principal Secretary Harry Kimutai two months ago.

The management of Rockland Kenya Limited has formed the Community Development Agreement Committee (CDAC) in his area of operation to start prioritising development projects for the benefit of the Kasigau community in Voi Sub County.