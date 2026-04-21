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Are family businesses wasting their natural advantages?

By Shreya Shah | Apr. 21, 2026

Kenyan family businesses face questions over whether tradition and legacy are holding back modern competitiveness. [File Courtesy]

In the landscape of Kenyan commerce, family businesses stand as monuments to endurance.

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Family Businesses Business Succession Challenges Family Owned Firms Modern Business Transformation
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