Second classroom for NYOTA project beneficiaries rolled out

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Second classroom for NYOTA project beneficiaries.[File, Standard]

The government has today rolled out the second mandatory classroom training of the NYOTA Project Business Support component.

The nationwide training has been rolled out simultaneously, with more than 6,000 trainers engaged to support the beneficiaries, with sessions taking place in 454 mapped centres across all 290 constituencies across the country.

MSME’s Development Principal Secretary Susan Mang’eni said the mentorship program that preceded the training demonstrates strong entrepreneurial commitment among the youth, with 97 per cent of beneficiaries who received the first tranche of start-up capital participating in the mentorship sessions, and 99 per cent of those engaged during the mentorship period having already established their businesses.

“The beneficiaries who completed the mentorship program have been invited to undertake the training, which is designed to address the business skills gaps identified during the mentorship period and enhance their capacity to grow their businesses,” said the PS.

The Sh20 billion programme by the government aimed at empowering young entrepreneurs across the country was officially launched by President William Ruto in November last year.

The initiative was to benefit more than 110,000 youths across the country, with each beneficiary getting a grant of Sh50,000.

Funded by the World Bank, the project aims at transforming the lives of vulnerable youth.

Over five years, NYOTA will create employment opportunities, enhance income generation, and promote savings among the youth population.

Ms Mang’eni said that, to this end, all beneficiaries are required to attend all training sessions to progress to the next level of the project, including the disbursement of the second tranche of start-up capital and participation in the second mentorship session.