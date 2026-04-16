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Beyond Mombasa: Why Kenya must rethink its port strategy

By Philip Mwakio | Apr. 16, 2026
A section of Mombasa Port.[Kelvin Karani, Standard]

Focusing too much on the Port of Mombasa has made Kenya overlook the potential of its smaller coastal ports. Evidence of this is clear.

 Maritime experts say development has long been concentrated on the Mombasa port facility, though the newer Port of Lamu has recently seen some upgrades in equipment.

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Port of Mombasa Seafarers Union of Kenya (SUK) Port of Lamu Coastal Counties
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