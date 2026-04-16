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State's affordable housing project: Why Kenyans are sceptical

By Paul Kariuki | Apr. 16, 2026
Boma Yangu new Mukuru housing etate.[Wilberforce Okwiri,standard]

The revelation that more than half a million Kenyans who subscribed for affordable housing units aren’t paying to be allocated their units is worrying and threatens to sully President William Ruto’s controversial legacy project.

 Critics of the unpopular project now fear the country may end up with units that have no takers or remain unoccupied if this trend continues or the government doesn’t rethink this policy, especially ways to entice Kenyans to subscribe to the units.

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Affordable Housing Project William Ruto Ruto’s legacy project. housing levy
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