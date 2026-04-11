World Bank approves Sh71 billion for Isiolo-Mandera road construction

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The Isiolo-Mandra Highway. [File, Standard]

The World Bank has approved Sh71 billion loan for the development of the Isiolo-Mandera road corridor.

According to government spokesperson Isaac Mwaura, the funding will support the rehabilitation of 508 kilometres of road and the rollout of about 1,270 kilometres of fibre optic infrastructure along the corridor.

“The World Bank has approved Sh71 billion for the construction and improvement of the Nairobi–Mandera road,” said Mwaura.

The financing, provided through the World Bank’s International Development Association, includes Sh37.7 billion under the Horn of Africa Gateway Development Project and Sh33.8 billion for its second phase.

The project covers sections of the Isiolo-Wajir-Mandera corridor and is to be implemented through the Ministry of Roads and Transport.

According to Mwaura, once completed, travel time between Nairobi and Mandera is expected to drop from about three days to one, reducing transport costs and improving logistics efficiency, while also enhancing cross-border trade with Somalia and Ethiopia.