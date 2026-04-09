CBK cuts Kenya growth forecast to 5.3pc on Iran war disruption

The Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) on Wednesday slashed its economic growth forecast for the country for 2026, warning that the escalating Middle East conflict is driving up oil import costs and destabilising supply chains.
The downward revision marks a significant blow to President William Ruto’s administration just 18 months before a general election, threatening his cornerstone promises to create millions of jobs and lower the cost of living for struggling households.
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