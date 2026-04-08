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Ousted: Humphrey Wattanga exits KRA

By Mate Tongola | Apr. 8, 2026
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Dr Lilian Nyawanda will now serve as the acting Commissioner General at the Kenya Revenue Authority.

Dr Lillian Nyawanda has been appointed acting Commissioner General of the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) following the exit of Humphrey Wattanga, who has proceeded on terminal leave with immediate effect. 

In a statement, the KRA Board of Directors confirmed Wattanga’s departure, bringing to a close his tenure at the helm of the tax authority.

 "During his time in office, he was credited with advancing KRA’s mandate and spearheading key organisational restructuring reforms," the statement by the Board's Chair Ndiritu Muriithi read in part. 

The Board expressed its appreciation for his service, noting his contribution to strengthening the institution, and wished him success in his future endeavours.

Dr Nyawanda, who currently serves as Commissioner of Customs and Border Control, will take over in an acting capacity as the Board begins the process of recruiting a substantive Commissioner General through a competitive process.

Mulongo was Thursday, August 24, 2023 sworn in as the Commissioner-General of the Kenya Revenue Authority at an event presided over by the Judiciary Chief Registrar Anne Amadi.

Several bodies have reacted to Nyawanda's appointment, terming it critical at a defining moment for revenue administration in the country.

Among them is the Kenya Civilian Revenue Oversight, which has urged Nyawanda and the Board to prioritize and fast-track the rebranding of Kenya Revenue Authority into Kenya Revenue Service.

"This transition is not merely cosmetic; it is strategic and necessary since across the globe, revenue administrations are evolving into service-oriented institutions that emphasize taxpayer engagement, transparency, and voluntary compliance," a statement by the Interim chair, Elijah Girimani, read in part.

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KRA Commissioner General Humphrey Wattanga Dr Lillian Nyawanda
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