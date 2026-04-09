Buying off-plan? Do your homework on developers, experts warn

Homes under construction at Oak Park Estate, Kenyatta Road, Gatundu South, by Banda Homes. [File, Standard]

A growing number of Kenyan especially those in the diaspora are turning to off-plan property investments, but experts warn the model carries significant risks if due diligence is overlooked.

A recent case circulating on social media highlights the dangers. A group of Kenyan women based in the United States invested in off-plan retirement homes through a developer they trusted, relying on virtual site tours to track progress.