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How Treasury is edging out 'mama mboga' for banks

By Macharia Kamau | Apr. 6, 2026

The National Treasury building in Nairobi.[File, Standard]

MPs have warned of the government’s high appetite for local debt, arguing that it locks out Kenyan businesses and households from accessing loans. 

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