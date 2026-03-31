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Inside Afreximbank's Trade Push to Shield Africa from Global Shocks

By Brian Ngugi | Mar. 31, 2026

Cairo-based African Import and Export Bank (Afreximbank).[iStockphoto]

Inside Afreximbank’s Trade Push to Shield Africa from Global Shocks

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