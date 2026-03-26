How harsh economy has pushed working Kenyans to side hustles

Working Kenyans are finding new ways to make money amid increasing economic pressures, with side hustles now the norm in efforts to make ends meet.
A new report released yesterday says 30 per cent of working Kenyans earned more in 2025 compared to the previous year, buoyed by alternative income streams.
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