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Why mentorship is key for entrepreneurs

By Graham Kajilwa | Mar. 25, 2026

Dr Joseph Sevilla, Director iLabAfrica, Strathmore University speaking during Women in Tech- Cohort Five Award Ceremony. [File, Standard]

For many entrepreneurs, lack of capital has always been a major challenge to the growth of a business and even an obstacle to starting one.

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