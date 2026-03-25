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From trust to growth: the rise of micro-multinationals

By Lydiah Kiburu | Mar. 25, 2026

Reliable systems and trust are powering the rise of micro-multinationals. [File Courtesy]

In the past few weeks, this column has explored a central idea: in digital markets, trust is not a soft concept. It is infrastructure.

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Micro-multinationals Digital Market Business Infrastructure SMEs
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