Saccos up push to develop new digital loan products

The number of DT Saccos offering digital credit improved in 2024 to six compared to two in 2023. [iStockphoto]

Saccos are aggressively fighting for their space in the digital credit market, having introduced almost 100 products in their services between 2023 and 2024.

A majority of these products seek to offer loans of Sh50,000 and below to customers and are largely provided by Deposit Taking Saccos (DT-Saccos).