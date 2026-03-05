×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Stay Informed, Even Offline
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
The Standard

Afreximbank tops Bloomberg's Africa borrower loan league tables for 2025

By Brian Ngugi | Mar. 5, 2026
Vocalize Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Vocalize

Haytham Elmaayergi, Executive Vice President, Global Trade Bank at Afreximbank. [Courtesy]

African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank) has cemented its position as the continent's leading debt arranger, clinching the top spot in the 2025 Bloomberg Africa Borrower Loans League Tables for both Mandated Lead Arranger and Bookrunner, the Cairo-based lender said on Wednesday.

The rankings underscore the pan-African multilateral institution's growing dominance in mobilising large-scale capital from within and outside Africa to finance the continent's critical sectors, particularly oil and gas.

Afreximbank held a 21.66 per cent market share as Bookrunner, comprising 14 deals, according to the Bloomberg league tables, which track top arrangers, bookrunners and advisors across loans, bonds, equity and M&A transactions.

As Mandated Lead Arranger, the bank accounted for a 23.65 per cent market share across 20 transactions. The activity consisted primarily of syndicated deals in the oil and gas sector, reflecting the bank's strategic push to bridge the significant financing gap in Africa's energy industry, it said.

The bank also secured the Number 3 ranking for Administrative Agent, delivering a 13.92 per cent market share with 13 deals, also heavily weighted toward oil and gas.

The results mark a continued strong showing for Afreximbank at the top of the Bloomberg league tables over recent years.

"I am delighted that the stellar performance of our colleagues has been reflected in Bloomberg's prestigious league tables, which is a real testament to their assiduous determination and capability," said Haytham Elmaayergi, Executive Vice President, Global Trade Bank at Afreximbank.

"The rankings underscore Afreximbank's commitment to facilitating capital flows to drive economic growth and prosperity in the continent."

The Bloomberg Capital Markets League Tables are a critical tool for investment bankers and analysts to evaluate market share, analyse competitors and identify market trends across global financial markets.

Afreximbank is a pan-African multilateral financial institution mandated to finance and promote intra- and extra-African trade. At the end of December 2024, its total assets and contingencies stood at over $40.1 billion, with shareholder funds of $7.2 billion.

The bank has investment-grade ratings from GCR (A), Moody's (Baa2), China Chengxin International Credit Rating Co. (AAA), and Japan Credit Rating Agency (A-).

It has evolved into a group entity comprising the bank, its equity impact fund subsidiary Fund for Export Development Africa (FEDA), and insurance management subsidiary AfrexInsure.

Afreximbank is a key supporter of the African Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA) and has launched the Pan-African Payment and Settlement System (PAPSS), adopted by the African Union as the payment platform to underpin the trade pact. It has also established a $10 billion Adjustment Fund to support countries participating in the AfCFTA.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

African Export-Import Bank Bloomberg Africa Borrower Loans League Tables Mandated Lead Arranger Bookrunner
.

Latest Stories

Kenya bets on dual training curriculum at workplace to fix skills gap
Kenya bets on dual training curriculum at workplace to fix skills gap
National
By David Njaaga
35 mins ago
Ramadhan spirit inspires companies, firms, individuals to share
National
By Ishaq Jumbe
35 mins ago
No home to return to for woman after 25 years in prison
Central
By Muriithi Mugo
35 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

Accident report reveals Wilson airport still a ticking timebomb
By David Odongo 35 mins ago
Accident report reveals Wilson airport still a ticking timebomb
Mau and land disputes dominate prayers for chopper crash victims
By Caroline Chebet 35 mins ago
Mau and land disputes dominate prayers for chopper crash victims
Hustler Fund unpaid loans hit Sh12.5b as MPs demand names of defaulters
By Josphat Thiong'o 35 mins ago
Hustler Fund unpaid loans hit Sh12.5b as MPs demand names of defaulters
Mini-budget tests IMF austerity demands as State spending soars
By Brian Ngugi 35 mins ago
Mini-budget tests IMF austerity demands as State spending soars
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved