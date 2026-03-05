Afreximbank tops Bloomberg's Africa borrower loan league tables for 2025

Audio By Vocalize

Haytham Elmaayergi, Executive Vice President, Global Trade Bank at Afreximbank. [Courtesy]

African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank) has cemented its position as the continent's leading debt arranger, clinching the top spot in the 2025 Bloomberg Africa Borrower Loans League Tables for both Mandated Lead Arranger and Bookrunner, the Cairo-based lender said on Wednesday.

The rankings underscore the pan-African multilateral institution's growing dominance in mobilising large-scale capital from within and outside Africa to finance the continent's critical sectors, particularly oil and gas.

Afreximbank held a 21.66 per cent market share as Bookrunner, comprising 14 deals, according to the Bloomberg league tables, which track top arrangers, bookrunners and advisors across loans, bonds, equity and M&A transactions.

As Mandated Lead Arranger, the bank accounted for a 23.65 per cent market share across 20 transactions. The activity consisted primarily of syndicated deals in the oil and gas sector, reflecting the bank's strategic push to bridge the significant financing gap in Africa's energy industry, it said.

The bank also secured the Number 3 ranking for Administrative Agent, delivering a 13.92 per cent market share with 13 deals, also heavily weighted toward oil and gas.

The results mark a continued strong showing for Afreximbank at the top of the Bloomberg league tables over recent years.

"I am delighted that the stellar performance of our colleagues has been reflected in Bloomberg's prestigious league tables, which is a real testament to their assiduous determination and capability," said Haytham Elmaayergi, Executive Vice President, Global Trade Bank at Afreximbank.

"The rankings underscore Afreximbank's commitment to facilitating capital flows to drive economic growth and prosperity in the continent."

The Bloomberg Capital Markets League Tables are a critical tool for investment bankers and analysts to evaluate market share, analyse competitors and identify market trends across global financial markets.

Afreximbank is a pan-African multilateral financial institution mandated to finance and promote intra- and extra-African trade. At the end of December 2024, its total assets and contingencies stood at over $40.1 billion, with shareholder funds of $7.2 billion.

The bank has investment-grade ratings from GCR (A), Moody's (Baa2), China Chengxin International Credit Rating Co. (AAA), and Japan Credit Rating Agency (A-).

It has evolved into a group entity comprising the bank, its equity impact fund subsidiary Fund for Export Development Africa (FEDA), and insurance management subsidiary AfrexInsure.

Afreximbank is a key supporter of the African Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA) and has launched the Pan-African Payment and Settlement System (PAPSS), adopted by the African Union as the payment platform to underpin the trade pact. It has also established a $10 billion Adjustment Fund to support countries participating in the AfCFTA.