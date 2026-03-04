×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Fearless, Trusted News
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
The Standard

Enos Njeru makes a comeback at KTDA Holding

By Boniface Gikandi | Mar. 4, 2026
Vocalize Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Vocalize

KTDA Holding Chairman Enos Njeru addresses tea growers at Rukuriri Tea Factory in Embu, during their annual general meeting, on November 26, 2025. [File, Standard]

The former KTDA Holding Chairman Enos Njeru made a comeback after the directors re-elected him following a year out of the office.

Njeru, the KTDA Zone six board member, backed by the directors, was reinstated as chairman, replacing the Murang’a-based Chege Kirundi in a stormy meeting held in Nairobi.

There were celebrations in tea-growing areas on Tuesday evening following the news of his return to KTDA Holdings as chairman, deputised by Eng Mosonik Menjo. Menjo replaced James Omweno Ombasa as the vice chairman.

Njeru has been out after the majority of KTDA Holding Board directors voted for Kirundi.

Embu Governor Ceceliy Mbarirre congratulated Njeru on the re-election as Chairman of the KTDA. 

“We are proud that this seat has returned to Embu owing to Njeru’s dedication to the tea sector,” said Mbarire.

Kirundi notified his supporters that he lost the chairmanship after the directors voted him out following a stormy meeting at KTDA offices on Tuesday. 

“The accusation was that I stopped some payments which was correct. I have no regrets because I thought it was the right thing to do. I have enjoyed internal peace since then,” said Kirundi

At Rukuriri tea factory, the farmers, led by their director, described Njeru as their son dedicated to the community.

“Njeru has unwavering support from tea growers across every area, zone, and county. Such leadership feels like a blessing, truly God-sent,” said Rukuriri Tea Factory chairman Joe Rwanjau

Njeru is a farmer associated with Rukuriri Tea Factory in Embu. 

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

KTDA Holding Chairman Enos Njeru KTDA Holding Rukuriri Tea Factory KTDA Chairman Chege Kirundi
.

Latest Stories

Cristiano Ronaldo injured but should be fit for World Cup
Cristiano Ronaldo injured but should be fit for World Cup
Football
By AFP
18 mins ago
Arteta fires back at critics of Arsenal's set-piece success
Premier League
By AFP
21 mins ago
Real Madrid's Brazilian winger Rodrygo set to miss World Cup with knee injury
Football
By AFP
24 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

'Mr lies': CS Mbadi admits he misled MPs over Sh5 trillion infrastructure fund
By Nancy Gitonga 3 hrs ago
'Mr lies': CS Mbadi admits he misled MPs over Sh5 trillion infrastructure fund
Kenyans in Middle East express fears, hopes
By Jacinta Mutura 3 hrs ago
Kenyans in Middle East express fears, hopes
ODM MPs fight over zoning, Sifuna post
By Josphat Thiong’o 3 hrs ago
ODM MPs fight over zoning, Sifuna post
If you are a taxpayer in Western Kenya, here is why KRA is coming for you
By Olivia Odhiambo 3 hrs ago
If you are a taxpayer in Western Kenya, here is why KRA is coming for you
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved