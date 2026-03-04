Enos Njeru makes a comeback at KTDA Holding

Audio By Vocalize

KTDA Holding Chairman Enos Njeru addresses tea growers at Rukuriri Tea Factory in Embu, during their annual general meeting, on November 26, 2025. [File, Standard]

The former KTDA Holding Chairman Enos Njeru made a comeback after the directors re-elected him following a year out of the office.

Njeru, the KTDA Zone six board member, backed by the directors, was reinstated as chairman, replacing the Murang’a-based Chege Kirundi in a stormy meeting held in Nairobi.

There were celebrations in tea-growing areas on Tuesday evening following the news of his return to KTDA Holdings as chairman, deputised by Eng Mosonik Menjo. Menjo replaced James Omweno Ombasa as the vice chairman.

Njeru has been out after the majority of KTDA Holding Board directors voted for Kirundi.

Embu Governor Ceceliy Mbarirre congratulated Njeru on the re-election as Chairman of the KTDA.

“We are proud that this seat has returned to Embu owing to Njeru’s dedication to the tea sector,” said Mbarire.

Kirundi notified his supporters that he lost the chairmanship after the directors voted him out following a stormy meeting at KTDA offices on Tuesday.

“The accusation was that I stopped some payments which was correct. I have no regrets because I thought it was the right thing to do. I have enjoyed internal peace since then,” said Kirundi

At Rukuriri tea factory, the farmers, led by their director, described Njeru as their son dedicated to the community.

“Njeru has unwavering support from tea growers across every area, zone, and county. Such leadership feels like a blessing, truly God-sent,” said Rukuriri Tea Factory chairman Joe Rwanjau

Njeru is a farmer associated with Rukuriri Tea Factory in Embu.