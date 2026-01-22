Factories review the green leaf payment following farmers demand

One of the tea farms in Mathioya, Murang'a. [Boniface Gikandi, Standard]

Tea factories have started reviewing the green leaf monthly payment following a decision by the KTDA Holding Board after last year's protest by growers.

In the review, the factory boards in Embu and Nyeri counties approved an increase of the green leaf payment to Sh30 per kg from the previous Sh25 per kg of green leaf, with the payment expected on February 5.

The Standard has learnt that the factory boards that have reviewed the payment are Kathangariri, Mungania, Rukuriri, Chinga, Gathuthi, Gitugi, Iria Ini, and Ragati tea factories.

The Iria Ini factory approved the decision on Tuesday after the board, chaired by Mr Machira Muturi, convened the meeting before releasing communication to the tea growers.

In Embu, the local KTDA Holding Board member Enos Njeru said the factory boards, chaired by Joseph Rwanjau (Rukuriri), Robert Njeru (Mungania), and Moses Njeru (Kathangariri), met separately for the review.

“The farmers demanded the review, but we are pleading with them to continue plucking the recommended green leaf to ensure we take quality tea to the market,” said Mr Njeru.

In last year's AGMs, the majority of the tea growers called for an increment of the payment to block farmers from hawking their green leaf to privately owned factories.

Francis Mwaniki, a farmer in Rukuriri, said the monthly increment will improve the livelihoods of the tea farmers and their dependents.

“This is a strategy aimed at stopping the farmers from continuing to seek expensive loans from exploitative commercial banks and shylocks,” said Mwaniki.

Njeru said the factory directors approved an increment of Sh5 in the monthly green leaf payment, a move that will take effect from February, with farmers receiving the enhanced rate in their January payments.

“This followed in-depth consultations and a review of the factories’ books of accounts,” said Njeru, calling on the farmers to continue plucking quality green leaf as recommended.

Susan Muriuki, a farmer at Ragati Tea Factory, says the decision by the board satisfies farmers who for long had been oppressed by low payment.

“As we agitated for tea reforms 15 years ago, the farmers were interested in payment of Sh30 per kg of green leaf to support them economically," said Ms Muriuki.

Mwangi Kaguma, Gatunguru factory chairman, said the decision was approved by the board as the directors endorsed the resolutions.

“The approval will authorise KTDA-MS to implement the adjustment,” said Kaguma.

The review of the payment has opened a rift between farmers delivering green leaf to privately owned factories, who are demanding fertiliser and bonuses addressed before February 1.

KTDA Holding Chairman Chege Kirundi said the recommendation followed requests by growers across the tea belt, adding that he was focused on leadership designed to safeguard the farmers' interests.

“The factory directors are in control of the sector and brought up the matter for consideration by the board,” said Kirundi.

David Ichoho, a tea director in Kiambu, says the factories in Zone 1 started paying Sh30 per kg in July last year following the farmers’ request.

“We are now settled and appreciate other farmers following suit,” said Ichoho.