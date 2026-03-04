Importers fight state plan to use railway levy for loans

The Standard Gauge Railway cargo train arrives at the Naivasha Inland Container Depot in Mai Mahiu, Nakuru County, from Mombasa. [Kipsang Joseph, Standard]
Logistics industry players have expressed concerns about the government’s plan to use up to 90 per cent of funds received through the Railway Development Levy as collateral to secure additional funding.
Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special
offers!
Pick your favourite topics below for a tailor made homepage just for you