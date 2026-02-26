APA Insurance unveils cyber insurance cover to strengthen business resilience

Audio By Vocalize

Grace Nganga Macharia, Group Head of Corporate Communications and Marketing at APA Apollo Group, William Makatiani, CEO of Serianu Limited and Ashok Shah, Group CEO of APA Apollo Group, at the launch of APA’s new Cyber Insurance. [Wilberforce Okwiri, Standard]

APA Insurance has today joined other growing companies that are offering cybercrime insurance.

The insurer launched APA Cyber Insurance, a robust solution designed to shield Kenyan businesses from the rising tide of cybercrimes.

Others that already offer such are Britam (in collaboration with Chubb), NCBA Insurance (CyberGuard), Zamara, and specialised brokerage services firm Dawit Insurance Agency.

As digital threats grow in sophistication, companies face not just financial loss, but also reputational damage and stricter regulatory scrutiny. APA Cyber Insurance gives businesses the protection and expertise they need to stay secure in a digital-first world.

The product is targeted at both large corporate clients as well as SME’s, and encompasses a simpler quotation and underwriting process.

With Kenya’s businesses constantly embracing mobile money, cloud computing, e-commerce, and digital services, cyber risk has become one of the most pressing operational and financial challenges.

A single cyber incident can disrupt operations, trigger regulatory action, harm reputation, and incur significant financial losses.

Today, data and IT systems are no longer just tools; they are core business assets that need to be safeguarded.

“If you understand the value of your data and IT systems, you will understand the value of cyber insurance,” said Parul Khimasia, chief operating officer, APA Insurance.

He added: “For most modern businesses, digital infrastructure underpins every function. Without secure systems and reliable data, operations can cease entirely and cripple businesses. APA Cyber Insurance is designed not only to provide financial protection, but to give our clients immediate access to a specialist panel of experts to help them respond effectively and recover quickly from any cyber incident or threat.”

APA Cyber Insurance will provide broad protection against a wide spectrum of cyber-related risks.

The cover extends to incidents such as cyber extortion and malware attacks, including ransomware and the publication of stolen data, denial-of-service attacks that disrupt operations, insider misuse and privilege abuse by employees or service providers, downstream attacks that result in third-party losses, as well as risks arising from third-party access into a client’s digital environment.

Importantly, the policy goes beyond financial indemnity. It incorporates a clearly defined incident response framework that provides access to experienced IT specialists to investigate, contain, and remediate breaches; crisis communications and public relations support to manage reputational impact and customer confidence, and legal services aimed at assisting clients to navigate potential legal liability exposures.

The response capability leverages local insight with global expertise for a rapid and effective response.

“Cyber risk is no longer confined to the IT department; it is a strategic and board-level issue,” said Ashok Shah, Group CEO, APA Apollo Group.

He added: “As Kenya’s digital economy continues to expand, companies must strengthen their resilience to emerging risks. The launch of APA Cyber Insurance reflects our commitment to delivering relevant, forward-looking solutions that protect businesses and support sustainable growth in an increasingly connected world.”

With regulatory frameworks such as the Kenya Data Protection Act (2019) placing greater responsibility on companies to safeguard the processes of information processing, storage, and transfer, cyber insurance is becoming an essential component of enterprise risk management.

APA Insurance’s latest offering aims to help Kenyan businesses navigate this evolving landscape with confidence.