Electric tuk-tuk promises Sh200 daily fuel savings for operators

Skoot Technology CEO Sacha Cook and SUN Mobility Country Head Anand Gaurav flag off the first Skoot e3W electric tuk-tuks during the launch in Nairobi on February 13, 2026. [Benard Orwongo, Standard]

Tuk-tuk operators in Nairobi can now cut their daily fuel costs by up to 30 per cent after a technology firm unveiled an electric three-wheeler that swaps batteries in minutes rather than refuelling with diesel.

The Skoot e3W allows drivers covering 150km daily to spend about Sh650 on battery swaps compared with roughly Sh850 on diesel, according to partners who conducted two years of testing in Nairobi under different load and road conditions.

The launch marks India-based SUN Mobility's first expansion into Africa after deploying more than 1,000 battery swap stations across 25 cities globally.

"Skoot is transforming clean energy and mobility for drivers, homes, and businesses. Our unified app and platform make it simpler to work smarter, cleaner, and earn more," said Skoot Technology CEO Sacha Cook, during the launch.

The vehicle combines a Piaggio chassis distributed by Car & General with SUN Mobility's battery platform.

Under the battery-swapping model, riders can replace depleted batteries within minutes, reducing downtime associated with charging.

The vehicle will be available on daily, weekly or monthly lease terms starting from Sh1,200 per day, inclusive of maintenance.

Drivers will use a mobile application to manage lease payments, locate swap stations and access delivery contracts.

"Our universal battery swapping solutions are built for hard-working two and three-wheeler drivers everywhere, who depend on us to make their living. Over the coming months, we are expanding the network and launching a series of exciting and affordable vehicles," said SUN Mobility co-founder Ajay Goel.

The expansion into Africa and Southeast Asia received backing from climate-focused investors Helios Climate and the Private Infrastructure Development Group, who participated in SUN Mobility's Series D2 fundraise of close to $135 million.

Kenya's electric vehicle fleet jumped to 35,000 at the end of 2025 from 5,294 in 2024, according to Kenya Power, driven largely by increased adoption of electric motorcycles and buses.

"With our distribution and servicing footprint and Skoot's digital tools, we are confident this product will transform how drivers work," said Car & General General Manager George Rubiri.

SUN Mobility has partnered with fleet operators including Amazon, Zomato, and Swiggy in India, and works with automotive manufacturers such as Piaggio Vehicles.

The technology has been proven over 465 million kilometres and helped eliminate more than 60,000 metric tonnes of carbon dioxide emissions globally, according to the company.